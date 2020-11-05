Virat Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. His side Royal Challengers Bangalore has qualified for the playoffs and will lock horns with David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Chris Gayle on Thursday extended his birthday wishes to Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and sent him good luck for the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs.

"Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli ...wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB," Gayle tweeted, along with a throwback photo of him and Kohli. The Jamaican cricketer was part of Bangalore before being signed by Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

Kohli, who made his IPL debut in 2008, became the batting mainstay of the RCB and proved his mettle during his 12-year-long career backing it with consistency and scoring runs for the team. Wishes poured in for the Indian skipper on his 32nd birthday.

RCB took to social media and shared a special message for the one who has given his blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Golden. "To the man who's given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here's wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday! Have a great day skip", RCB wrote along with a picture of King Kohli.

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan extended birthday greeting by calling him "an excellent person as well as the best batsman in the world". "Happy birthday to Virat Kohli, an idol for the youth of the country and the world. You will always keep making everyone proud with your game," Javadekar tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja