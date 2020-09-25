Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee desperately tried to revive cricket legend Dean Jones with a CPR after he collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday, according to an Australian newspaper report.

Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. His death has come as a shock for fans and cricket fraternity across the world. According to Daily Mail Australia, Jones went for a run on Thursday morning before suffering a heart attack at lunchtime. When he collapsed in the hotel lobby tried to resuscitate Jones by giving him CPR, but was unable to save him.

“Daily Mail Australia understands Jones collapsed in the lobby of the hotel as he entered with former fast bowler Brett Lee, who desperate tried to revive him with CPR,” the newspaper wrote on its website, as quoted in a report by IANS. “According to close friends, Jones went for a run on Thursday morning before suffering the heart attack at lunchtime.”

At the time of his death, Jones was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.

Dean Jones, who was popularly known as "Professor Deano", had played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries. Jones most notable innings in Test cricket was his double hundred against India in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986. He scored 210 runs in that match which also remains the highest score by an Australian batsmen in India.

Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jones was regarded among the best One Day International batsmen in the world and had been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year. His batting was characterized by his nimble footwork and his willingness to take risks made him a trendsetter in the limited overs cricket.

