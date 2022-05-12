England | Jagran Sports Desk: New Zealand's Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach of England's Test team by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday, May 12th.

McCullum's first series with England will be against his native New Zealand in June, with the opening test beginning June 2 at Lord's.

The 40-year-old player, currently works as Head Coach of Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and previously coached Trinbago Knight Riders to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League title.

He also had an exemplary playing career that saw him earn 101 Test caps and was Test captain of the Black Caps from 2012 to his international retirement in 2016, ECB's press release said.

Speaking on his appointment as head coach of England's Test team, McCullum said, " I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era."

"In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on.

"I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait to get started.

"Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."

McCullum is due to arrive in the UK later this month. The Knight Riders have two matches left in their IPL group campaign on Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad and complete their season on Wednesday 18 May against Lucknow Super Giants.

Posted By: Ashita Singh