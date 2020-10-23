Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was rushed to Delhi's Fortis hospital and underwent angioplasty, the report said.

New Delhi | Jagran English News: Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was rushed to Delhi's Fortis hospital and underwent angioplasty, the report said. His condition is said to be stable after the surgery. Kapil Dev, 61, was also dealing with diabetes-related complications.

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night," the hospital said in a statement.

The legendry cricketer is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the world. He had led India to its maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The news of his heart attack left his fans in shock and many took to social media to wish the Indian legend a speedy recovery.

His former teammate Madan Lal said that Kapil was taken to the hospital in time after he complained of uneasiness. He also said that the angioplasty was successful and Kapil will be discharged soon.

"Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon," he said.

Wishes pour in on social media for Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif wished Kapil a speedy recovery. "...you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit," Kaif wrote on Twitter.

His 1983 World Cup-winning teammate Bishan Bedi termed Kapil the "greatest champion cricketer" of their times and prayed for his good health. "Our Thoughts & Prayers are with the Greatest Champion Crktr of Our times...Guru MEHR Karehga..!Love Always Kaps..!!" Bedi said.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal and cricket expert Harsha Bhogle also wish him a speedy recovery. "Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do," Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma