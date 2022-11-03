Brad Haddin, Charl Langeveldt To Join Punjab Kings Coaching Staff

Punjab Kings which earlier announced Shikhar Dhawan as their new skipper replacing Mayank Agarwal has now added Brad Haddin and Charl Langeveldt to their support staff.

Both Haddin and Langeveldt will work under chief coach Trevor Bayliss.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Haddin will play a dual role of assistant coach as well as fielding coach. Meanwhile, South African Langeveldt will be the bowling coach for the team.

The only member to survive from this overhaul was Andrew Leipus who still continues to serve as a physio for the franchise.

Co-owner Ness Wadia believes that new skipper will bring positive results for the franchise.

"The board and the head coach have felt that it is time for a change of direction and leadership and Shikhar being the national captain (of the ODI team), it was felt that he is the right man to lead the team in the coming season. We are confident under him and Trevor, the team will make the last four," Cricbuzz quoted Wadia as saying.

Wadia remained to be silent on the former Punjab captain Mayank, who had took in-charge of the team in the previous season.

"At this point, we have not taken any decision on retention or the release of the players. There are two more weeks for that" he added as the team can release the players by November 15.

Meanwhile, with an intense speculation on Mayank who had a hard luck last season, the radar is roaming around Shahrukh Khan as well who scored only 117 runs in eight matches. He seemed to be expensive for Punjab Kings as he was bought for Rs.9 crore in the 2022 auction. However, Wadia has stressed that no decision on that front have been taken into consideration.