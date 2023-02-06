Border Gavaskar Trophy: A Look At Top Famous-Infamous Incidents Which Kept IND-AUS Rivalry Alive

ONE of the most fiercest rivalries in world cricket is just a few days away as India and Australia will battle it out against each other for 4 tests starting 9th February in Nagpur. First started in 1996, India have won 9 test series out of 15, whereas Australia have won 5 with 1 series getting drawn. It is noteworthy that India have won the last 3 series (2016, 2018, 2021) with a spectacular win over the Aussies at their home.

However, it isn't just a scoreline which defines a series. The incidents (famous and infamous) carry forward the legacy of the series as well. Here are some top incidents:

Mankading' came into existence (1947-48): During India's first series in Australia, Vinoo Mankad effected two run-outs in a similar fashion on two different occasions. He first run-out batsman Bill Brown during a match between India and Australia XI. Mankad again ran out the same batsman for backing up during the second Test match in Sydney.

First Test win on Australian soil (1977): After losing the first Test by innings and four runs, Bishan Singh Bedi-led India finally managed to register their first Test win in the third match of the series, which came against Bob Simpson's side in 1977 at Melbourne.

Epic Australia tour of India (2001): The 2001 Test series is regarded among the finest ever played in the history of the sport. The series where Sourav Ganguly-led side had ended a star-studded Australia's record of 16-Test match winning streak.

Infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal (2008): During India's tour of Australia in 2008, the second Test in Sydney, remained as one of the most controversial in Test cricket history as former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds and India's iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh were involved in the verbal altercations erupting an infamous 'Monkeygate' controversy.

Historic win at Gabba (2020-21): Australia's famous stranglehold at Brisbane fortress overcome as Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill combine to complete one of India's most remarkable Test and series victories. It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia has been beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.

