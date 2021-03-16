Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's wedding ceremony took place in Goa. At their wedding, only family and close friends were invited and no mobile phones were allowed at the wedding.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the nuptial knot on Monday i.e. March 15 and since then the pictures of the newlywed couple are doing rounds on the internet.

Their private wedding ceremony took place in Goa. At their wedding, only family and close friends were invited and no mobile phones were allowed at the wedding.

Well, to treat their fans, the lovely couple shared two pictures on the micro-blogging website which went viral. In the photos, the duo was looking adorable as they donned pink colour attire. Sanjana was looking gorgeous in a pink floral lehenga which she paired with gold and green jewellery. On the other hand, Jasprit was looking amazing in the pink sherwani which he paired with a pink turban.

In the photos, the couple was all smiles and the pictures were surely a sight to behold. Jasprit shared the pictures with the caption that read, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

Well, this isn't it, there is also a video that is becoming the much-talked thing on the internet. In the video, the couple was seen exchanging vows, and they were looking way too adorable in it. The forty-two seconds clip is filled with all the love and it has become netizens' favourite video.

As soon as it was shared on YouTube, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, "Without creating any scene how nicely by bowing down they accepted jaimala of each others."

Another user wrote, "Yeh Shaadi dekh ke South ki Movie yaad aa gai... Bhai... Such a Happy Couple...... God Bless Them."

Yet another wrote, "Bumrah khud bold ho gaya congratulations both of you"

