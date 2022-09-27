Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Dip In Form Is Due To Fatigue: Sanjay Manjrekar

India biggest concern heading to the ICC T20 World Cup is their death overs bowling where the team lacked in the Asia Cup and also partially persisted in the T20I series against Australia. The no. 1 T20I side in the world is putting their all to overcome this area before the showpiece event in Australia next month.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who has represented India in 37 Tests and 74 ODIs, has an interesting take on ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dip in form as according to him the bowler is playing too much cricket which is taking toll on his body.

The senior pacer has hardly miss any game for India in the shortest format this year, starting from home T20Is against South Africa to recently concluded one against Australia. However, he has gien rest for the Proteas series.

The pacer is consistently playing games for India in the 20-over format and he came under radar for his 19th over debacle in the Asia Cup super 4s games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka where he gave 16 and 14 runs while defending the total. In the first T20I against Australia, Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over of the innings which resulted in India's loss in opening clash.

"With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it’s never a very simple answer but you’ve got to give one of the simple answers and one of the main reasons why Bhuvi seems to be off the boil - is playing too much cricket. In the sense, that he’s played all the matches coming into this series as well," Manjrekar said while speaking on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show SPORTS OVER THE TOP.

"The Bhuvneshwar Kumar I have seen over the years, he’s not one of the strongest guys going around, he’s not somebody who takes a lot of workloads, he plays one format and hardly any other. He’s somebody if you notice, barring injury, if he comes later a break to play in any tournament, he’s at his best in the first few games," he added.

Manjrekar, who has scored 4037 international runs for India, feels that India should look at other options too including Mohammed Shami, who will miss the T20Is against South Africa due to COVID19.

"So, I’m going to put down Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s current performance to just match fatigue. Harshal Patel has limitations as a seam bowler, but India must look as one of the third seamer options and must look at a couple of others as options and I keep stressing on Mohammed Shami as the other option," Manjrekar added.

After 2-1 series win over Australia, India will take on South Africa in first of the three T20Is in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.