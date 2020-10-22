Ishant Sharma has travelled to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after sustaining a rib injury and is running against time to get selected for the Australia tour

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma are likely to miss the Australia tour later this year due to the injuries sustained in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sharma has travelled to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after sustaining a rib injury and is running against time to get selected for the Australia tour, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya’s selection to remains doubtful, as per a report by Times of India

“It is highly unlikely Ishant will be fir in time for the tour. He was happy that former Indian Physio Patrick Farhart was looking after him at Capitals in Dubai. But since he is a BCCI-contracted player, he had to go to NCA,” A BCCI official told the newspaper.

The development comes hours after the Australian government gave the green signal for the tour. The Indian players, who are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for IPL 2020, will directly to go Australia to play 3 one day internationals (ODIs), 3 T20Is and 4 Tests.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have come to an agreement, allowing the Indian team to train in Sydney during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

With this, the tour schedule has also been out. While the first ODIs will be held on Sydney Cricket Ground, the last ODI and first T20 will be held on Manuka Oval. The final two T20Is will be held in Sydney again. The first Test, meanwhile, will be held in Adelaide. The second and third Tests will be held in Melbourne and Sydney while the Brisbane will host the final match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja