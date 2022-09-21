Bhuvneshwar Kumar Going For So Many Runs Is 'An Area Of Concern': Sunil Gavaskar

India have a lot of areas to cover in their home series' against Australia and South Africa before heading to the next month's T20 World Cup. After the Asia Cup debacle, it was again the pace bowling which handed India four-wicket loss against Australia in the first T20I on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers failed to restrict visitors from chasing record 209-run target. The biggest worry is experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is known as one of the economical bowlers, giving too many runs in the penultimate over of the match. He conceded 52 runs in his four overs and off them 16 came from his final over. This is the third time after games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka (Asia Cup) that Bhuvneshwar failed to keep it tight in the 19th over.

Batting first, India posted 208/6 with the help of Hardik Pandya 30-ball 71* after KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) set the tempo of the game with their 68-run third-wicket stand. Chasing 209, Cameron Green's quickfire 61 and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 21-ball 45 overpowered India to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Former India veteran batter Sunil Gavaskar said Bhuvneshwar's death overs performance is 'an area of concern' for Men in Blue.

"When somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for so many runs every single time, when he is expected.. See, in 18 deliveries he has given in three matches which India have lost against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs," Gavaskar told Sports Today after the match.

"It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and his calibre, you expect that maybe he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. But that's not what has happened. So that's really is an area of concern," he added.



Apart from Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel was taken for 49 runs in his full quota while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was hit for 42 in his 3.2 overs. Spinner Axar Patel was the pick of bowlers for India as he returned with 3-17 in his four overs.

"I don't think there was so much of a question of dew. We didn't really see the fielders or bowlers trying to use the towel to try and dry their fingers. So I don't think that's an excuse at all. It's just that we didn't bowl as well. For example, that 19th over, that's a real concern," Gavaskar said.



India will lock horns against Australia in the second T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, October 23.