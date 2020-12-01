Naveen was spotted using choicest of words against Amir. The Afghani pacer went on with this inapt behaviour despite being stopped by Munaf Patel.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Monday got into a fierce altercation with young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after the latter allegedly abused Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir following Galle Gladiators 25-run defeat at the hands of Kandy Tusker in Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The incident started in the 18th over of the game when Naveen was hit a four by Amir before the pacer bowled a dot ball. As the over ended, Naveen was spotted using choicest of words against Amir. The Afghani pacer went on with this inapt behaviour despite being stopped by Munaf Patel and others present on the field.

Things getting heated at the end of the Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match between Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's 21 year-old Naveen-ul-Haq. "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born" #LPL2020 #Cricket

The drama went on in the 20th over when Amir sent the 21-year-old Afghan pacer for a six. Even after the game ended, the heated verbal exchange between Amir and Naveen continued with the latter not agreeing to hold back.

After the match ended, when players from both sides were out in the ground, shaking hands, Afridi was smiling until Naveen came up and Afridi asked him what he was saying to Amir. 'Kya Hua [What Happened],' he asked. Notably, the lad disrespectfully is seen replying to Afridi’s question.

"Beta jab tum paida bhi nahi hue the, tab main shatak bana raha tha," the senior Pakistani cricketer can be heard telling the Afghan pacer in one of the videos of the heated altercation.

The Tuskers beat Gladiators by 25 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Gladiators’ opener Danushka Gunathilaka came up with a valiant effort, scoring 82 off 53 balls but it was not enough for them to chase down 197. Tuskers ended their innings on 171 for 7.

