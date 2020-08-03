Hardik Pandya shared a picture holding Natasa and a bouquet full of red roses lying on the bed. He thanked partner Natasa Stankovic for the best gift ever.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk:

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy on July 30. After the birth of their baby, Hardik Pandya shared the first picture with Natasa from the hospital bed. In the picture, Hardik is seen holding Natasa and a bouquet full of red roses lying on the bed. Pandya also shared a thank you note to Natasa for giving him the best gift ever. Hardik wrote, “Roses for my rose”. “Thank you for giving me the best gift ever”, he added. Natasa responded with heart emojis to his post and wrote, “Love You”.

Roses for my rose 🌹



Thank you for giving me the best gift ever 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/JSkQR2uMQ2 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 3, 2020

In the last few days, Hardik has also been seen performing the daddy duties. He had shared a photo on his social media, where he has been seen driving the car and the diapers lying on the back seat. He captioned the post saying, “Baby’s diapers on the way”. Hardik has revealed the big news on Thursday by sharing a post with a newborn baby. He wrote on Instagram, “We are blessed with a baby boy.”

Hardik Pandya and actress-model Natasa Stankovic have shared their engagement news earlier in January. The couple then in May shared the news of their marriage and Natasa's pregnancy. Hardik wrote on social media, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”.

After, the announcement of Natasa’s pregnancy, Hardik has been seen sharing the pictures of a baby bump. They have been seen sharing some good moments and seen enjoying the journey of becoming parents. Hardik and Natasa have also shared how much they are loving this journey and togetherness.

Posted By: Srishti Goel