Ben Stokes Surpasses Brendon McCullum To Hit Most Test Sixes | Watch

England skipper Ben Stokes on Saturday created history after breaking team head coach Brendon McCullum's record in the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Stokes surpassed McCullum to become the leading six-hitting batter in the longest format of the game. The all-rounder achieved the feat during the third day of the ongoing Test.

In England's second innings, Stokes hit Scott Kuggeleijn for a six over fine leg to overtake McCullum in the six-hitting list.

Anything McCullum can do... Stokes can do better 🔥



The Captain overtakes the Boss to change the record books for most sixes in Test match history 📚#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/IgPTeahU5D — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 18, 2023

Stokes played an entertaining knock of 31 runs in 33 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes before he was dismissed by all-rounder Michael Bracewell, with assistance from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who stumped the batter.

In 90 Test matches, Stokes has hit 109 sixes and a total of 5,652 runs with 12 tons and 28 fifties at an average of 36.00. His best score in the format is 258.

On the other hand, McCullum has 107 sixes in 101 Tests. He made 6,453 runs at an average of 38.64. He has 12 centuries and 31 fifties in the longer format with a best score of 302.

England's Stuart Broad blitzed New Zealand's top order in a dazzling spell under the Bay Oval lights to leave the hosts reeling on 63 for five after the third day of the first test on Saturday, 331 runs shy of their unlikely victory target.

England had earlier ridden half centuries from Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Foakes to reach 374 all out in their second innings and set the Black Caps a mammoth 394 to win.

Seamer Broad (4-21) drove home the advantage in stunning fashion by bowling Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Tom Latham through the gate in short order before returning to remove first innings centurion Tom Blundell for 15 in the same style.

(With inputs from agencies)