London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: All-rounder on Thursday was appointed as the next captain of England's Test team by the by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). In a statement, the ECB said the 30-year-old will replace Joe Root to become the 81st captain of the England Men's Test team.

Root, 31, stepped down earlier this month after England won one of their previous 17 tests, a run which included a 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia and a 1-0 series defeat in West Indies.

"I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben," said England cricket team's Managing Director (MD) Rob Key. "He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity."

After being named as the nation's Test captain, Stokes, who has scored more than 5,000 runs and taken 174 wickets in his 79 tests for England, thanked the ECB and said he is "excited" for new season that would start from this summer.

"I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world," he said in a statement. "He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role."

Stokes, who was Root's deputy, took an indefinite break from cricket last year to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger before he returned to the squad for the Ashes series.

England's next test assignment is a two-match home series against New Zealand in June.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma