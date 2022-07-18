Ben Stokes Announces Retirement From ODIs: 'Can't Give My 100 Per Cent Anymore'

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs), saying he will play his last game on Tuesday in Durhan against South Africa. In a long post on Twitter, the 31-year-old Englishmen called his decision "incredibly tough", but said that he was not able to give his "100 per cent" to the team.

Stokes, who was England's hero in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup, said that playing three formats was becoming "unsustainable" for him and stressed that his body was "letting him down" because of the schedule. He said it is now time for others to "progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories" as he did in the last 11 years.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright," he said.

"I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa."

Stokes, who is the captain of the England Test team, played 104 ODIs for his side, scoring 2,919 runs at an average of 39.45 and strike rate of 95.27. Known for explosive batting, Stokes - who was born in New Zealand - has three hundreds and 21 fifties to his name in ODIs with 102 being his best.