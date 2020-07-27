In a recent interview, Yuvraj, while opening up on the treatment meted out to him and other seniors by BCCI when it came to their retirement towards the end of their careers after formidable International Cricket careers.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The hallmarked career of celebrated Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh remains incomplete without highlighting his smashing performance in the 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup in South Africa. His knock of six-sixes in an over are etched in the collective memory of Indians ever since, and that single inning against England even goes on to foreshadow Yuvi's 'Man of the Tournament' run-up with bat and ball until MS Dhoni’s winning moment in Wankhede in 2011 ICC World Cup.

In a recent interview, Yuvraj, while opening up on the treatment meted out to him and other seniors by BCCI when it came to their retirement towards the end of their careers after formidable International Cricket careers.

"Giving someone a farewell, that's not for me to decide. It's up to the BCCI. But I felt the way that they managed me towards the end of my career, was very unprofessional," Yuvraj told SportsKeeda.

"But looking back at some of the great players from India - Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan - were also badly mismanaged. It is part of Indian cricket, I have seen that in the past so I wasn't really surprised," he added.

'Rohit Sharma played the most important knock of T-20 World Cup

Yuvraj said that in the T-20 world cup final against Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir’s and Yuvraj’s knocks only, while Rohit Sharma’s crucial 27 runs knock is ignored.

"Everyone talks about myself or Gautam but nobody remembers that Rohit scored 36 off 18 or 20 balls in the final, which actually got us to 160. That was the most important knock of the tournament. Irfan took 3 wickets and was the Man of the Match but I think Rohit’s inning was very special in the finals," said Yuvraj.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma