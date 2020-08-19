The official added that the board will hold an official facilitation ceremony for MS Dhoni “no matter if he agrees on it or not.”

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the International cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is willing to host a farewell match for the former Indian skipper after the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

A senior BCCI official has told news agency IANS that the cricket administrative body will speak to Dhoni during the IPL 2020 and plan accordingly.



"There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it," the official said.

The official, added that the board will hold an official facilitation ceremony for the former Indian skipper “no matter if he agrees on it or not.”

“Surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him,” the official said.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, too, agreed on holding a proper farewell match for Dhoni, saying that his fans would love to see him in action in stadium when the coronavirus threat would be over.

Dhoni ended his 16-year-old international career and announced his retirement at 19.29 pm on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support. Following Dhoni, Raina also announced his retirement from the game and “joined Dhoni in his journey”. The two former India cricketers will now play together in the 13th season of the IPL

Posted By: Lakshay Raja