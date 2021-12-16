New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday responded to Virat Kohli's remarks on the issue of captaincy and said that the board will deal with the matter "appropriately". Refuting to make a comment, the former India captain also said that the BCCI will not make a statement or do a press conference over the issue.

"I have no comments. BCCI will deal with it appropriately. No statements, no press conferences. As I said, BCCI will deal with it. Leave it to BCCI," Ganguly told Times Now.

Earlier, Ganguly had told several media houses that he had discussed the issue of captaincy with Kohli and told him that India cannot have two different captains in T20Is and one-day internationals (ODIs). However, Kohli on Wednesday dismissed the claims made by the BCCI chief. The 32-year-old also said that he was informed about his sacking as ODI captain only 1.5 hours before the Test team for the South Africa tour was announced.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate," Kohli told in a press conference in a reference to Ganguly. "I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy'."

"...the chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain to which I replied 'okay fine'. In the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened," Kohli noted.

Kohli's recent statements have left fans and cricket pundits confused. Legendary India cricketer and former captain Sunil Gavaskar has also urged the BCCI to clarify the matter, saying Ganguly should be asked "why there is this discrepancy".

"I think it (Kohli's comments) actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it's the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today. "So that's the only thing. Ganguly is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is this discrepancy. He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said."

