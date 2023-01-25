'BCCI Wants Pakistan To Travel To India But They Doesn't Want...': PCB Chairman On Asia Cup 2023 Row

The fight over the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan has not been resolved which started after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah revealed that the continental tournament will be played at a neutral venue. Pakistan have the hosting rights for this year's Asia Cup 2023.

Then PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had replied in a furious manner and threatened of pulling out of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India in October-November. In many of his comments on the subject, Raja had reaffirmed this point while emphasizing that Pakistan was more harmed by the claim that their hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup would be taken away.

In a fresh update amid the war of words between the two cricketing boards, PCB chairman Najam Sethi provided an update and said they'll clear their stance in the ACC meeting on February 4.

"Finally, we have a date now to meet ACC officials. I will attend ACC's meeting on February 4 in Bahrain. I am not sure about our stance for now; I will decide it in the meeting, keeping an eye on the situation," Sethi said.

Further, Sethi took a fresh dig at BCCI and accused them of not traveling to Pakistan.

"BCCI wants Pakistan to travel to India, but BCCI doesn't want India to play in Pakistan. This is not something new for us," said Sethi.

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the September window.