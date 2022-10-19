BCCI vs PCB: Paksitan Threatens ODI World Cup Pullout After Jay Shah Announces Asia Cup 2023 At 'Neutral Venue'

Pakistan earned themselves the hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup, but India made it clear that they won't be travelling to nation and want Asia Cup to be held at 'neutral venue'

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 08:07 AM IST
India's BCCI vs Pakistan's PCB for Asia Cup 2023 venue

Ahead of the high-octane clash of India vs Pakistan in T20 WC 2022, a much more diplomatic clash has been set on the course between India and our arch-rivals Pakistan as cricket boards of both nations have threatened to pull out of an ICC event over 'neutral venues. The collision started after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue, prompting the neighbours to threaten a boycott of next year's ODI World Cup.

Pakistan earned themselves the hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup and with international cricket returning to Pakistan soil, it was hopeful for India to also visit the nation but, Jay Shah on Tuesday made it clear that India won't travel to Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told reporters following BCCI's 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.
"I am saying this as ACC President. We (India) can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

Reacting strongly to Shah's stern Asia Cup 2023 call, Pakistan reportedly is all set to take a harsh call.

"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," PTI reported citing a senior PCB source.
The PCB, when contacted, declined to give an official reaction to Shah's statement.

"We have nothing to say at the moment, but yes, we will look at things and take up this matter at appropriate forums like the ICC board meeting in Melbourne next month," a spokesperson said.

"The PCB is wondering in what capacity has Jay Shah given the statement that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC, not the president," the PCB source said.

Reportedly, Pakistan can also pull out of the ACC, citing Shah's statement as the PCB believes the ACC was formed to promote and develop cricket in the region and forge unity among the member nations.

