BCCI To Introduce Impact Player Substitution In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

THE BOARD of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to introduce an 'impact player substitute' in the domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to make the shortest format more engaging and attractive for the viewers.

As per the BCCI letter accessed by the Jagran English, the country's cricket governing body has already drafted rules for the implementation of the impact player in the domestic T20 league matches.

According to the document, "The concept of an impact player is to allow one substitute player per team to take a more active part in a match." This player can't be part of the playing XI and will be decided from the four substitute players named in the team sheet.

As per the rules framed by the BCCI for the impact player substitute, "Both teams are allowed to use one impact player per match. Impact player can be introduced in the match any time before the completion of 14th over of either innings in a match. Captain/ head coach/ team manager to notify on-field or fourth umpire, before the end of the current over about the introduction of the Impact Player."

Impact Player Rules For Batting Team

Once the player is replaced by the impact player he can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.

"Impact player can be introduced by batting team at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break and he can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings. In case a player gets retired hurt, Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat," the BCCI document stated.



Impact Player Rules For Bowling Team

The bowling side can introduce an impact player either after the end of an over or if a fielder get injured mid over.

The fielding captain has to inform the on-field umpire before the end of the current over. At the end of the over the standing umpire will signal a change and the Impact Player would replace the outgoing player in the original 11.

An impact player may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted inning irrespective of the number of overs previously bowled by the player he is replacing.

If a bowler is suspended because of any breach of law then he cannot be replaced by the Impact player.

Impact Player Rules For Delayed or Interrupted Match

If a delayed start reduces the total amount of overs available to both sides to less than

10 overs per innings prior to the commencement of the match, then no Impact Players can be

utilized.

If the side batting first has faced at least 10 overs (or their innings has been completed ) prior to any further reductions in overs, then both sides will be able to use their Impact Player, regardless of any further reductions in overs.

If the match, once it has commenced, is further reduced below 10 overs per side, and one

team has already utilized their impact player prior to the reduction, then the opposition will also retain the right to use their impact player.

If the match once it has commenced is further reduced below 10 overs per side, and one team has not elected to utilize their impact player prior to the reduction, then neither side has the ability to introduce an impact player.