Mumbai/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Responding to the growing demand for a franchise-based Twenty20 league for women players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to launch a six-team Women's Indian Premier League next year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the IPL Governing Council in Mumbai on Friday. The meeting decided that all efforts will be made to start a six-team annual Twenty20 tournament for the women's cricketers, with the first preference being given to the existing IPL franchises, according to a report by Cricbuzz. For this season, there will be the normal Women's Twenty20 Challenge.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the IPL Governing Council's decision has to be approved by the BCCI AGM and added that hopefully, it will happen soon and the league will start next year. For this season, there will be the normal Women's Twenty20 Challenge, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said, adding that there will be four matches involving three teams around the time of the playoffs. With leagues for women like Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Women's Hundred gaining ground, there has been a demand for a women's T20 league in India on the lines of the IPL with many Indian women's players leading the demand. The women's cricket has also gained lot of ground since the Indian National Team did well in the last World Cup.

With the second half of the IPL being shifted to the UAE due to the pandemic, the exhibitions games were not held last year. However, they were staged in the UAE in 2020 when IPL Trailblazers won the title.



According to Brajesh Patel, there would be five or six teams in the Women's IPL but again that would need approval of the General Body.

The most likely venue for the women's exhibitions games is Pune.



The IPL starts on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings up against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

With inputs from agencies



Posted By: Mukul Sharma