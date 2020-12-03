Eight teams had participated in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India will discuss adding two new teams to the Indian Premier League in its annual meeting slated to be held on December 24, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, adding that Indian conglomerates RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Adani Group have shown interest in investing in the new teams.

"We will discuss it with the members and see what their views are and then take a call, said Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the BCCI.

Eight teams had participated in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament started after a delay of nearly six months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. The next season will be held in March-April in India itself, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.

IPL 2020 was won by Rohit-Sharma Mumbai Indians for a record-extending fifth time. The season had set the viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23 per cent compared to the previous year. Despite lesser matches and fewer channels broadcasting the league, the opening weekend had witnessed a 21 per cent growth in average impressions per match compared to the like period of the last year’s edition

During the impending meeting, BCCI will also discuss including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the agency said.

The eight teams that participated in IPL 2020 are: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

