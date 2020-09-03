The tournament will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce the schedule for the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday or by Friday, sources close to the development have told Times Now. The schedule had been delayed after multiple people, including two Chennai Super Kings players, had tested positive for coronavirus after reaching Dubai.

The tournament will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players.

As per the convention, defending champions Mumbai Indians would have taken on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening match, albeit, in view of the recent developments in the CSK camp, the board might be forced to field another side against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, a league source told news agency PTI that a member of the BCCI contingent, which is in Dubai to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can't tell you whether it's from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic," the senior IPL official told the news agency.

The BCCI has left no stones unturned to ensure a safe and successful IPL. Prior to the departure from India, all the players and staff members were tested for coronavirus. Furthermore, the players will be staying inside the bio-bubble in the UAE before and throughout the tournament and will have to follow several protocols.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja