New Delhi | Jagran Cricket Desk: Former India captain and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the hospital.

"BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19," PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year. At that time Ganguly's report came Corona negative.

Currently, the Coronavirus situation in India is turning difficult. India's Covid-19 case tally has risen to 3,47,99,691 and the death toll climbed to 4,80,290, as per the ministry.

The cases of the Omicron variant are also witnessing a huge spike across the country. Delhi alone has reported 165 cases taking the tally to 653. Most number of Omicron cases are reported in Maharashtra with 167 cases as of now.

Meanwhile, the Centre has speed up the vaccination drive in the country and has also started inoculation for children in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. An additional precautionary dose has also been announced for frontline workers and the elderly amid fears of Omicron variant spread.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha