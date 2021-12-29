Kolkata | Jagran Agency Desk: BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly continues to remain “stable”, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday. Ganguly was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19.

“On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air."

“He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

The 49-year-old had received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on Monday night. “The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status,” the statement read. The viral load of Ganguly is 19.5. Further, his blood samples are sent for genome sequencing to check if he has contracted the Omicron variant or not. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Back in January Ganguly was admitted to same hospital due to severe cardiac issues. Sourav Ganguly also suffered a major cardiac arrest following which he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. He had undergone angioplasty and was stable within days.

In past few months, the The former Indian captain has been traveling a lot and has been taking part in many media interactions. Meanwhile, cases of Covid-19 has seen a surge in the country since the past week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen