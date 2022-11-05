BCCI President Roger Binny Reacts To 'India Getting Undue Favour From ICC' Allegations; Here's What He Said

NEWLY-appointed BCCI President Roger Binny on Friday reacted to the allegations that India is getting undue favour from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the top body to govern cricket across the globe. The new BCCI president denied all these allegations and asked what favours BCCI got from the ICC.

The controversy erupted after a Pakistani journalist, following India vs Bangladesh Super 12 stage match, claimed that ICC tends to favour India in multi-national events. Also sitting on the panel, former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi also echoed somewhat similar sentiments, however, he didn't directly agree with the journalist's claims.

The discussions were held on the episode during India vs Bangladesh match when skipper Shakib Al Hasan was not happy with the resumption of the match within fifteen minutes of stoppage due to rain. "Shakib Al Hasan said the same thing and it was shown on the screen as well. You saw the ground how wet it was. But I feel that the ICC is somewhat inclined towards India. They want to ensure that India reach the semifinals at any cost," a Pakistan-based Samaa TV journalist said.

Responding to his claims, Shahid Afridi said, "I know what happened. Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that that ICC, then India playing, then the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved."

Now, BCCI president Roger Binny reacted to the controversy and said that it isn't fair to level these allegations as every team is treated the same way. "I don't think we're favoured by ICC. Everyone gets the same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we're all treated the same."

Binny also responded to the row over India's travel to Pakistan for the next year's Asia Cup 2023. Binny said that BCI has no control over the issue and that the Indian government will take a decision on this. "That is not in BCCI's hands. That has to be done from the Government's side. They give the clearances."

"That is not our call. We cannot say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from the government if we leave the country, or other countries come here. We cannot take that decision on our own, we have to rely on the government," Binny said.

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most riveting in the sports event and it will be interesting to see what the outcome comes for Team India ahead of Asia Cup 2023.