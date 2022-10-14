BCCI Open To Send Team To Pakistan For 2023 Asia Cup

Indian and Pakistan players line up for the national anthem during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is open to sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the next year's Asia Cup, subject to government clearance.

As per the BCCI note accessed by Cricbuzz which was circulated among the state associations on Thursday lists out India's engagements in next year's multilateral events which also includes Asia Cup in Pakistan.

The other events in which India will participate next year include ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, South Africa and ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan will play host to next year's continental cup which will be played in the 50-over format in the later half of 2023 following the culmination of the ODI World Cup 2023.

When contacted, the BCCI officials were reluctant to take a position but what is of significance is the fact that Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," Cricbuzz quoted BCCI official as saying maintaining the oft-repeated position.

There is always this alternative of hosting the event in the UAE, like this year's Asia Cup, but the BCCI note seems to be indicating otherwise.

The BCCI will be holding its Annual General Meeting on October 18 as well.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then both sides have only met at ICC events or muti-nation tournaments at neutral venues.