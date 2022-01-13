New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Amid rising in covid 19 cases in India have led to dark clouds to hover over the conduct of IPL 2022. Amid all the blurriness on the conduct of the 15th edition of the tournament, Now BCCI has opted for South Africa and Sri Lanka as possible venues for the forthcoming season of IPL 2022 in another set of plans.

As per an Indian Express report, BCCI, the Indian cricket board is mulling over shifting the venue of the tournament keeping the Covid situation of the country in mind. The board will organize the T20 league in South Africa or Sri Lanka if India's situation doesn't improve. UAE, where the IPL was held fully in 2020 and partially in 2021, is not being seen as the only viable backup option.

“We can’t be dependent on UAE all the time so we decided to explore more options, South Africa’s time difference also works out well for the players,” said a BCCI official as quoted by Indian Express.

The report further hinted that South Africa's preparation for current India vs South Africa tour has pleased the Indian Cricket Board. Keeping all that in mind, now, BCCI has considered these countries as viable options.

“The place where the team was staying for the second Test is spread over several acres. There were walking tracks and even a pond on the property and that has made things easier for the players who for the last couple of years or so have been confined to their rooms on several overseas tours,” said an official.

Earlier it was reported that the Indian Cricket Board, BCCI will conduct the IPL 2022 in Maharashtra confined at only 3 venues, but the rising case of deadly coronavirus in the country hasn't left much of an option for the board.

It was also reported that BCCI will again turn to UAE for the conduct of this year's IPL as well. IPL 2020 and 2021 were conducted in the Middle Eastern country.

Meanwhile, BCCI recently provided the two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad with LOIs and asked them to submit their player retainer till January 22. Reportedly, IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in the second week of February, likely on 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Posted By: Ashita Singh