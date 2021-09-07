New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is reportedly miffed with the team India regarding the recent development in England that resulted in head coach Ravi Shastri testing positive for the COVID-19 along with two other members. The development came after some members of the touring party attended a book launch in London last week without proper approval from the board.

According to a report by the Times of India, after the event, India Head Coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from these three, team physio Nitin Patel has been kept in isolation. However, captain Virat Kohli and other team members, who attended the launch event, had tested negative for the deadly virus.

The report further stated that all three members, who tested positive, have been ruled out of the fifth and final Test between India and England scheduled to start from Friday in Manchester. The report said that BCCI is likely to seek an explanation from Kohli and Shashtri as the Indian team didn’t seek proper clearance from the BCCI to attend the event.

“Photos from the event have been shared with BCCI officials. The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre’s role is also under the scanner," a top BCCI official said, as quoted by The Times of India.

"The BCCI is in touch with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the final Test of the tour will go ahead as planned. There is a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Maybe the matter will be raised there," the official added.

“This incident is all the more unsettling because BCCI secretary Jay Shah had written to every team member before the series, asking them to be cautious and refrain from attending crowded events. The action of the team hasn’t gone down well with the board," the official further said.

Earlier, ahead of the start of India vs England Test Series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had asked the team India to refrain from attending crowded events after Rishabh Pant tested positive for COVID-19 during the interval between ICC World Test Championship and India's first Test against England in Nottingham.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan