New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not cleared the dues of its top cricketers since October. According to a report in The Indian Express, world's richest cricket board has not paid 27 of its star players in dues that run in crores. The report says that BCCI’s 27 elite contracted players are yet to receive the first of the quarterly installments due since October last year. Also, the cash-rich board has not paid the match fees for the two Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20 games that the national team has played since December 2019. As many as eight contracted cricketers have reportedly confirmed to haven't been paid in last ten months.

The Indian Cricket Board pays Rs 99 as retainer amount to contracted cricketers annually, with the payment divided on grading. Grade A+ cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah get Rs. 7 crore annually while the other regulars in grades A, B and C fetch Rs 5. crore, Rs. 3 crore and Rs. 1 crore, respectively. The match fees for each Test, ODI and T20 are Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. BCCI may have suffered a massive loss of about Rs 4,000 crore in revenue should IPL this year cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the BCCI is likely to get a go-ahead from centre for conducting the event in United Arab Emirates.

The men's IPL will be held between September 19 and November 8 or 10 (final date yet to be locked in) in the UAE due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. T "I can confirm to you that the women's IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also," Ganguly told PTI ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting later on Sunday.

