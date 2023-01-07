BCCI Gives Another Term To Chetan Sharma As Chairman Of Selection Committee, New Panel Announced

Chetan Sharma has been reappointed as the Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma will continue the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Saturday.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are part of the selection panel which will be led by veteran pacer Sharma.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI said in a statement.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee," it added.

Chetan Sharma had been holding the post in the previous selection committee since December 2020, when he replaced Sunil Joshi in the role.

He had re-applied for a role in the selection committee when the BCCI made an announcement for new applications for a fresh five-member panel on November 18, 2022.

Das, the former India men's Test opener, was previously the batting coach of the Indian women's cricket team while Ankola, the ex-India fast bowler, is the current chief selector of the Mumbai men's team in domestic cricket.

Banerjee is a former India pacer who has also been the coach of fast bowler Umesh Yadav. Sharath, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is the current chairman of the Junior Men's Selection Committee and under his panel, India won U19 Men's World Cup in West Indies in 2022.

The task of the new selection committee will be to pick the squads for India's white-ball series against New Zealand, set to happen later in the month.

