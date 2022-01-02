New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for Delta plus variant of COVID-19. However, the former captain has been advised by the doctors to remain in home isolation after being discharged from the hospital.

"Ganguly's samples tested positive for the Delta plus variant. We are treating him for that," officials as quoted by news agency PTI said.

Earlier, the hospital officials had confirmed reported that the former India captain was not infected with the Omicron variant of the deadly virus. He was discharged from hospital on Friday after recovering. Ganguly will remain in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' supervision.

On Monday night, the 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19. After getting hospitalised, the former India captain received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy".

Back in January, Ganguly was admitted to the same hospital due to severe cardiac issues. Sourav Ganguly also suffered a major cardiac arrest, following which he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. He had undergone angioplasty and was stable within days.

He underwent the second round of angioplasty on January 28 after experiencing similar chest pain. During the process, two stents were placed in two arteries. In March, Ganguly resumed work and also got himself fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sourav Ganguly has been travelling a lot in the past few months and has been taking part in many media interactions. Apart from Ganguly, his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen