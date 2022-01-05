New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infections, reported news agency ANI. This comes days after the former India captain was discharged from a hospital in Kolkata after recovering from the infection.

Besides Sana, three other members of Ganguly's family have also tested COVID-19 positive, including his uncle Debashish, cousin Shuvrodeep and sister-in-law Jasmine. However, Ganguly's wife Dona has tested negative for the infection.

All the four members, including Sana, are asymptomatic and under home isolation, according to the ANI report.

Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. The former India captain, who had tested positive for the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, was discharged from hospital on last Friday after he recovering from the infection.

However, the 49-year-old was asked by doctors to remain in home isolation. "We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," news agency PTI quoted hospital officials as saying.

Later, Ganguly's wife informed the media about 'Dada's' health and said that he is "fine and all his health parameters are fine right now." "He has no other complications. Sourav had a mild fever and sore throat from Sunday. He was immediately isolated and the test was done," she had said, as reported by The Times of India.

"Snehasish-da (his brother) had Covid last year. My parents, my mother-in-law also had Covid. Several of our house helps had also tested positive at different times. It is not as if Covid erupted suddenly in the family. Moment Dada had just a hint of fever, he was immediately isolated."

Before this, Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice in 2021 and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma