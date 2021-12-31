Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Friday was discharged from hospital after he recovered from highly contagious COVID-19 infection. However, the 49-year-old former India captain, who was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata, has been advised by the doctors to remain in home isolation.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," hospital officials, as reported by news agency PTI, said while adding that the 49-year-old did not test positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, was hospitalised on Monday as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for COVID-19. Later that night, the BCCI chief received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy", the hospital said while adding that Ganguly is haemodynamically stable and his oxygen saturation level is at 99 per cent on room air.

Earlier this year, his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19.

Ganguly, who has been hospitalised twice earlier this year, underwent emergency angioplasty after he suffered a mild heart attack and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. During the procedure, the former India captain was inserted with a stent to clear a blocked artery.

