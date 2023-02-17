THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post days after leaking confidential information regarding the board affairs in the media.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it, news agency ANI tweeted.

This resignation comes after Sharma disclosed behind-the-scenes talks regarding team selection and also made startling allegations on former skipper Virat Kohli's alleged feud with former board president Sourav Ganguly, to Zee News during a sting operation aired Tuesday.

He also alleged players in the Indian men's national cricket team use injections to speed up their return to international cricket and often call up doctors on their own to get injected.

Earlier in January, Sharma was given the second tenure as chairman of the five-member senior men’s selection committee.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath were also named in the selection panel.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI had said in a statement.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee," it added.

Chetan Sharma had served on the previous selection committee since December 2020, when he took over Sunil Joshi. He reapplied for a position when the BCCI announced a call for new applications for a new five-member panel on November 18, 2022.