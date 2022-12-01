BCCI Appoints Three-Member Cricket Advisory Committee

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its three-member Cricket Advisory Committee on Thursday which includes Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.

Former cricketers Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape have been the new addition to the committee while Salakshana Naik has retained her spot in the three-member committee.

"Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee," BCCI said in a statement.

"Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC," it added.

The previous two members of the CAC -- Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh -- have been replaced by the newly-appointed committee.

The CAC will pick the new selection committee as per the BCCI constitution. The application window for the men's selector's role ended on November 28. According to reports, more than 60 applications have been received by the BCCI including the former chief selector Chetan Sharma and his teammate Harvinder Singh.

The junior selection committee chairman S Sharath has also applied for the latest vacancy, while some of the other prominent names who have also applied include the likes of Ajay Ratra, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Nikhil Chopra, Atul Wassan, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Shiv Sundar Das and Salil Ankola among others.

Chetan Sharma-led panel was sacked by the BCCI following India's humbling 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal earlier this month.