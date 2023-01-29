BCCI Announces Rs 5 Cr Prize Money For U19 WC Winning Team And Support Staff, Invites Them To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rs 5 Cr cash prize for the title-winning U19 Women's World Cup team and support staff. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also invited Shafali Verma-led side to witness the third T20I of the ongoing men's series between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian women's team defeated England by eight wickets to lift the inaugural title of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter Shah heaped praises on the team and made announcement for the Women in Blue junior side.

"Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament," he wrote.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen.

"Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," he added.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back in their hands as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls.

The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then opened her hands to hammer Ellie Anderson for back-to-back two fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed batter Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets.

Earlier, opted to field first, Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liberty Heap on a two-ball duck.

The duo of Grace Scrivens and Niamh Fiona Holland tried to handle the pressure as they played some boundary shots. However, Holland could not stand long on the crease as she was sent back to the pavilion.

After Holland's wicket, England's batters could not hold long and lost their wicket at regular intervals in front of Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance. India set the tone early with the new ball and gave blows to the England Women Under-19 at regular intervals to bundle them for 68.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively. Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest for England with 19 runs off 24 balls.

(With ANI inputs)