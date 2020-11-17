The deal with MPL was finalised by BCCI's apex council on November 2 after the five-year deal with Nike, during which they paid Rs 370 crore, ended in September.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the MPL sports apparels and accessories will be the new sponsor for the national men's, women's and Under-19 India Cricket team. The MPL has replaced Nike as the official partner of the Indian Cricket team.

The deal with MPL was finalised by BCCI's apex council on November 2 after the five-year deal with Nike, during which they paid Rs 370 crore, ended in September. MPL Sports, the sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League -- an e-sports platform -- offers a wide range of sportswear and cricket equipment, along with other accessories such as masks, wrist bands, footwear and headgear.

As per the new partnership, the BCCI and MPL Sports has entered into a deal for three-years starting from November 2020 till December 2023. The Indian men's team will don the new jersey with MPL logo during India vs Australia tour starting later this month.

Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

Commenting on the development, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India."



Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally."

MPL is currently associated with two IPL franchises (Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore), a CPL team and the cricket boards of Ireland and the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, MPL Sports' senior vice-president Abhishek Madhavan said, "India is a market with a billion cricket fans and we see a lot of potential in the under-penetrated merchandise market in India. We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of Team India merchandise to the masses -- with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices".

Posted By: Talib Khan