New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as several tournaments were either cancelled or postponed because the whole world was under strict lockdown in wake of the deadly pathogen. However, things have slowly started to improve and nations have resumed playing bilateral series.

With an improvement in the situation across the world, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian cricket team's schedule for the next two years. From 2021 to 2023, the Indian team will have a jam-packed schedule, playing three World Cups -- 2 T20Is and the ODI WC -- and several bilateral series.

Here is Indian cricket team's complete schedule from 2021 to 2023:

April to May 2021

Indian Premier League

June to July 2021

World Test Championship (June)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

Asia Cup

July 2021

India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021

India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021

India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021

ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021

India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2022:

January to March 2022

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

April to May 2022

Indian Premier League 2022

June 2022

NO SERIES SCHEDULED

July to August 2022

India vs England (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2022

Asia Cup (Venue Undecided)

October to November 2022

ICC World T20 in Australia

November to December 2022

India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

Indian Cricket Team Schedule for 2023:

January 2023

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February to March 2023

India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

April to May 2023

Indian Premier League

October 2023

ODI World Cup

Currently, the Men in Blue are playing a four-match Test series against England in India. The Men in Blue will also play five T20Is and three ODIs against the Three Lions. While the Test matches will be played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, the ODIs will be played in Pune. All five T20Is, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad.

India's squad for first two Test against England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Shabaz Nadeem, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma