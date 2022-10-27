BCCI Announces Equal Match Fee For Men, Women Cricketers: 'New Era Of Gender Equality'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers after which they will get the same match fees as their male counterparts.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on his Twitter account and wrote, "I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket."

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added.

BCCI in its 91st Annual General Meeting approved the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) from next year onwards.

Former women's team skipper Mithali Raj welcomed the decision and termed it 'historic'.

"This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you

@JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today," she tweeted.

Indian women's cricket team is on the rise as they recently won their seventh Asia Cup title and also clinched a historic 3-0 ODI series clean sweep against England on their home soil.