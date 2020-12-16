In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI has made it mandatory for every participant to undergo an RT-PCR test on December 22, the results of which will be out on December 23, a day before the meeting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was earlier postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, on December 24 in Ahmedabad. According to news agency ANI, the BCCI secretary has written to the state bodies on Tuesday that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be the venue of the meeting.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI has made it mandatory for every participant to undergo an RT-PCR test on December 22, the results of which will be out on December 23, a day before the meeting. Only those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to attend the AGM.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The Office Bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera," the BCCI secretary wrote in his mail to states, according to the agency.

"As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone's safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don't let our guard down.

"The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner."

