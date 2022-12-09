BCCI Adds Kuldeep Yadav To India Squad For Final Bangladesh ODI; Rohit Sharma Not Ruled Out Of Test Series

India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh skipper Litton Das shake hands during the toss for the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In suffered another blow ahead of the final ODI against Bangladesh as three members of the squad including skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the third match of the series at Chattogram due to injuries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday issued an update on India's squad for the third ODI. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the squad while pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the series.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI," BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit Sharma has gone to Mumbai to nurse his thumb injury which he sustained while fielding during the second ODI which India lost by five runs despite skipper's valiant 28-ball 51* with injured thumb.

However, BCCI has not ruled out the possibility of Rohit joining the Test side for the two-match series following the conclusion of last ODI.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," BCCI said in a statement.



Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series," it added.

India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.