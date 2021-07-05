Sakshi also added that Mahi’s gaming habit has encroached their bedroom and sometimes, she can’t really figure out with whom Mahi is talking to; to Sakshi or his fellows in the virtual game.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni’s love for video games is an open secret which has shown Indian cricket fans the images of their world champion former captain, immersed into his play station in and out of the dressing room. Whether it’s a play station gaming session with fellow colleagues in the team or playing PUBG (now BGMI) at the airport or hotel lobbies.

Recently, Sakshi Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain’s wife revealed the level of gaming fondness MS Dhoni sometimes love to be obsessed with.

In a video shared by MS Dhoni-captained IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on social media, Sakshi Dhoni described how video games and especially the virtual games keep the always-active mind of captain cool engaged and diverted. Sakshi Dhoni also revealed that former Indian cricket team’s captain sleep talks about PUBG (now BGMI).

“You know, Mahi's got a thinking brain, it doesn't rest. So, I think when he plays video games like Call of Duty or be it PUBG or whatever, I think it just helps him divert his mind that's it and which is a good thing,” Sakshi said in the video.

Sakshi also added that Mahi’s gaming habit has encroached their bedroom and sometimes, she can’t really figure out with whom Mahi is talking to; to Sakshi or his fellows in the virtual game.

“I mean, I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he's talking to me and then he's on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays!” she added.

Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed 10 million downloads on Sunday and became the top free game on Google play store in India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma