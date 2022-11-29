Base Price For Women’s IPL Franchise Will be Rs 400 Crore

Ahead of the first edition of the Women's Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has set the base price Of Rs 400 crore for each franchise.

According to media reports, BCCI will float a tender for five franchises for which the base price has been set at Rs 400 crore each.

The much-awaited Women's IPL will kick off next year after the BCCI's General Body in the 91st Annual General Meeting gave the green signal to the proposal on October 18 in Mumbai.

"The General Body approved to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League," BCCI had said in a statement.

In its inaugural season, the Women's IPL will host 20 league games with teams playing against each other twice. The team finishing at the top will qualify directly to the final while the second and third placed sides will compete in Eliminator for the final berth. Alike the men's IPL, each franchise will be allowed to have five overseas players in the playing XI.

"To have a well balance of domestic & international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise a maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players," BCCI said in a note sent to all state associations.

Earlier, BCCI had announced a pay equity policy for the contracted women cricketers after which they will get the same match fees as their male counterparts.