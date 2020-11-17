The accused, Mohsin Talukder, threatened to cut Shakib al Hasan to pieces with a chopper. The young man even said that that he would walk from Sylhet to Dhaka to kill Shakib if necessary.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: One of the best in the world and ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who was in West Bengal for two days, recently received death threats from a hardcore fundamentalist on social media site Facebook, reportedly over inaugurating Kali Puja in Kolkata.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the accused, identified as Mohsin Talukder is a resident of Shahpur Talukder Para in Sylhet, started the Facebook Live on Sunday at around 12 pm threatened Shakib al Hasan, accusing him of blasphemy and claiming that the cricketer's action of inaugurating the Kali Puja had hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

The accused, Mohsin Talukder, threatened to cut Shakib al Hasan to pieces with a chopper. The young man even said that that he would walk from Sylhet to Dhaka to kill Shakib if necessary.

Soon after the incident came to the fore, senior police officials of Sylhet said that the matter has been handed over to the cyber forensic team and all appropriate legal actions will be initiated against the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, B.M. Ashraf Ullah Taher, as quoted by IANS, said, "We just became aware of the matter. The video link has been handed over to the cyber forensic team. Legal action will be taken soon. This is a defamation and an attempt to destroy communal harmony".

However, the youth, Mohsin Talukder, again went live on Facebook shortly after his first video and apologised for his actions. He also advised all the celebrities, including Shakib, to follow the 'right path'. Meanwhile, the social media giant, Facebook has removed both the videos from the site.



Shakib went to Kolkata via the Petrapole border last Thursday to inaugurate a Kali Puja in the Beleghata area. He could be seen praying in front of the idol. He returned to Bangladesh by plane on Friday.

Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit on October 29 last year, for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by an Indian bookmaker. The ban period ended on October 29, 2020.



