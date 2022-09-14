Bangladesh Drop Mahmudullah, Recall Litton Das, Najmul Hossain For T20 World Cup Squad

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced their 15-member squad for the next month's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Former Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has been dropped from the squad while Litton Das has find a place in Shakib Al Hasan-led line-up.

After their upsetting Asia Cup campaign, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Naim have been dropped from the squad while apart from Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been recalled in the team.

Das was not a part of the Asia Cup after suffering a hamstring injury during the tour of Zimbabwe. He has made his full recovery, and so has Nurul who had to undergo a finger injury.

Bangladesh will be without the serviced of experienced middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who has recently announced his retiremet from the shortest format following Asia Cup.

Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam, who were part of the T20 World Cup squad last year, only complete the list of standby players along with Rishad Hossain and Shak Mahedi Hasan.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby: Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan.

The same squad will travel to New New Zealand for a tri-series between October 7 and 15 that will also involve Pakistan.

Bangladesh will play two warm-up fixtures against Afghanistan and South Africa at Allan Border Field on October 17 and 19 respectively.