Bangladesh Cricketer Reports Fixing Approach At Women's T20 World Cup

A member of the Bangladesh women's cricket squad has reported a spot-fixing approach at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, the country's board said.

The player had reported the incident to the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU), Shafiul Alam Nadel, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing, told the Daily Star newspaper.

"Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU.

"We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it."

Spot-fixing refers to manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.

A Dhaka-based television channel has shared an audio conversation in which the player was approached, according to media reports.

The ICC and BCB were not immediately available for comment.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the incident was "very sensitive".

"Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts," Chowdhury said.

"If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol."

ESPNcricinfo quoted the audio recording revealed between the two Bangladesh players and one of them is participating in the women's marquee event.

"I am not forcing anything," the cricketer in Bangladesh is heard telling the one in South Africa. "You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that."

In reply, the player reportedly in South Africa said: "No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don't tell me these things. I won't be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please."



Bangladesh lost their first two games in Group 1 to Sri Lanka and Australi, and play New Zealand next in Cape Town on Friday, February 17.

(With Reuters inputs)