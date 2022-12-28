Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo Resigns With Immediate Effect

Russell Domingo while addressing the press conference before the Test series against India. (Photo: ANI)

Following Bangladesh's 2-0 loss against India in the Test series, coach Russell Domingo has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Domingo was appointed to the post in September 2019 following the unceremonious departure of Steve Rhodes, who was sacked after the ODI World Cup debacle.

According to Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the development on Wednesday.

"He( Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," said Jalal.

Earlier, after the second Test in Dhaka BCB hinted that Dominga will be replaced with a 'good coach'.

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team," Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test.

"You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.

"In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series," he added.

Under Domingo's tenure, Bangladesh won the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand while they also tasted their first Test victory in New Zealand.