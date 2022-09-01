BAN vs SL, Asia Cup: When, Where To Watch Live Match Of Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka In India?

Do or die match for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both the teams have lost their opening games against fierce Afghanistan and will look to seal their berth in Super 4 of the competition. The winner of the game will qualify to the next round of the continental cup.

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh need to sort out their batting issues quickly in order to prolong their stay in the UAE.



Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman will lead the Bangladesh's bowling attack while their batters have to upskill themselves against Sri Lanka in order to proceed in the tournament as admitted by the team's director Khaled Mahmud.

"Our opening pair isn't clicking at all. We are missing Litton Das who is injured. I am hopeful the openers can bat to a plan. You can get out trying to hit the first ball, but it hurts us when nobody shows the intent. I want to see the intent. I want to see the change in mindset," said Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud, when asked about the possible batting improvements against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka also face similar batting issues in their side after a flop show against Afghanistan. Barring Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne, no other batter showed intent of staying long at the crease. Sri Lanka top-order will look to resolve their concern and start with a fresh approach against Bangladesh. Bowlers also need to buckle up for the knockout game against Bangladesh.

When will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.